Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,234 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 416 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 112,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SB traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.02. 789,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $448.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.20 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

