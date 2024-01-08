Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,234 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 416 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Safe Bulkers
Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers Price Performance
NYSE SB traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.02. 789,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $448.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.20 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safe Bulkers
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Spirit AeroSystems stock will rally on Boeing’s new orders
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.