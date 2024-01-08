Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,301 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $26,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,738,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.23. 41,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,426. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

