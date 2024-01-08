Peoples Bank OH Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.55 on Monday, hitting $401.30. 10,212,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,712,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.14 and its 200 day moving average is $375.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $268.97 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

