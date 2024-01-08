Peoples Bank OH Purchases Shares of 1,550 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock remained flat at $162.08 on Monday. 98,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.80. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

