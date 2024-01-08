Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lifted by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,899. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

