ABCMETA Trading 41.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $835,696.80 and $98.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,993.53 or 0.99982372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011104 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00182085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000835 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $119.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

