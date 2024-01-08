Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $89.90 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00076022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00021386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.