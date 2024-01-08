Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 665 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

