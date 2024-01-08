Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

