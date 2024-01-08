Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 3,241 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Gentex by 17.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 27.7% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gentex by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Gentex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 884,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,024,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

