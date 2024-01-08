iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.