River Street Advisors LLC Sells 7,226 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

River Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

