River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $230.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

