Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $75.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

