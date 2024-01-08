River Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE:BMI opened at $149.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

