River Street Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

River Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $569.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $259.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

