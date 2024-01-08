River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 939 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

