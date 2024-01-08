River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $238.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

