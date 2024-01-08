River Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $82.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

