Myecfo LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Myecfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.