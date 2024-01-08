iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Bought by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 527,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,776,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.