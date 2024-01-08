Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Chemung Financial accounts for about 3.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned 7.46% of Chemung Financial worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. The company has a market cap of $233.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Stories

