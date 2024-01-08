Myecfo LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Myecfo LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $466.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $321.28 and a 1 year high of $487.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

