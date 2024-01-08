Toncoin Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00004978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.64 billion and $56.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,973.88 or 1.00030993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011024 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00182744 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,813,368 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,800,203.963225 with 3,456,256,202.8013787 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.166187 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $54,352,871.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

