Myecfo LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Myecfo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.7% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $38.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.