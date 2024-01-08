River Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO opened at $22.68 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

