Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,153,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 8.33% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $511,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTWO opened at $78.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.