River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,664,000 after buying an additional 744,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,234,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

