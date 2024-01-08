Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCO stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

