The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 250.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Buckle Trading Down 1.9 %

Buckle stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

