9,281 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,281 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.20.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

