Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $205.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

