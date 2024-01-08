Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 27.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 31.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.