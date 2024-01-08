Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $76.50 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

