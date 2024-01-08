Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes $695,000 Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $35.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

