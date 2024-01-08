ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,217. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

