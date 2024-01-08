Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $296.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

