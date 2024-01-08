Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

