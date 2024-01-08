Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DUOL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,888 shares of company stock valued at $61,064,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $204.13 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.