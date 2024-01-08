697 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,384.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,528.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,427.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,381.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.