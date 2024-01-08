Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,263 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $87.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

