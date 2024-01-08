Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,246. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $162.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

