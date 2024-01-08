Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 950,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.91 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

