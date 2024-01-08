Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.32 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Everdome has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 95,138,725,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

