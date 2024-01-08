Sourceless Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,181.67 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $167.95 million and $3,181.67 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00849229 USD and is down -14.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,392.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

