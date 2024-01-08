WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.99 million and $3.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002429 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00020999 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02230605 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

