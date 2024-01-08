WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.99 million and $3.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00020999 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.