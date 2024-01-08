Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 680,632 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 680,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.34% of CSX worth $203,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

