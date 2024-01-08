Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

