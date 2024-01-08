NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

