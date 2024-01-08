NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.52 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.